|
|
» 04/22/2017, 15.31
HOLY LAND
The ancient tradition of tattoos in the Holy Land
At first, the tattoo was a sign of oppression that was eventually claimed as a proof of faith. From the crusades to the present day, for pilgrims the tattoo is a permanent testament to their journey.
See also
22/06/2016 14:02:00 BAHRAIN
As tensions remain high, authorities raid Ayatollah Isa Qassim’s headquarters
Police raid the building housing the cleric’s offices, including student residences. For the cleric’s associates, the move is “provocative and offensive”. The authorities threaten to deport him unless he goes into voluntary exile.
15/06/2005 HOLY LAND
A tool for peace: the Directory of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land
As a communication tool for local Catholics, the Directory's first English-language edition offers up-to-date information about the Church's activities, institutions and addresses in the Holy Land.
28/11/2005 HOLY LAND
Israel slams swearing-in of Theophilos III as a "serious impropriety"
Thursday's ceremony, which went ahead in spite of official objections, is being called to question. The patriarch has accused Israel of behaving "like the Ottoman Empire".
09/10/2006 HOLY LAND
Christian religious leaders release statement on the status of Jerusalem
The heads of local Christian Churches point out that unilateral actions used so far have brought neither peace to the holy city nor a normal life to its residents. They call for a committee to look into the city's future status, which must be guaranteed by the international community.
22/03/2017 18:20:00 HOLY LAND
For Jerusalem Churches, restoration of the aedicule of the Holy Sepulchre is symbol of brotherhood and co-operation
An ecumenical ceremony marked the reopening of the aedicule. Representatives of the Franciscan community, Greek Orthodox and Armenian Churches spoke at the event. Mgr Pizzaballa also spoke. Pope Francis donated money for the restoration of the Holy Sepulchre and the basilica in Bethlehem. Bartholomew I, Patriarch of Constantinople, expressed his gratitude.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
16/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
16/04/2017 VATICAN
20/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Asia Bibi's trial could resume in June
Kamran Chaudhry
16/04/2017 VATICAN
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
19/04/2017 EGYPT " TURKEY " VATICAN
20/04/2017 SYRIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®