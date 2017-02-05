|
INDIA
Sr. Benigna Menezes
Thousands of faithful at the feast of Our Lady in Gunadala
Some 1.5 million pilgrims are expected this year. Plans are underway to equip the shrine with facilities and devotional accommodations similar to those of other Marian shrines around the world. A Vatican delegation is expected to visit the site soon. The shrine itself was founded by PIME missionaries in 1923.
02/08/2007 PHILIPPINES – ITALY
Father Bossi to hold press conference in Rome
PIME Superior General Father Zanchi leaves for Manila tomorrow to participate in a four-day reflection and prayer meeting and share in the celebrations for Father Bossi’s release. All PIME missionaries in the Philippines will take part in the event. Right after his return to Italy Father Bossi will visit the crisis unit of the Italian Foreign Affairs Ministry where he will meet the press.
20/07/2007 ITALY – PHILIPPINES
PIME thanks all those who contributed to the release of Fr. Bossi
A Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions statement
31/07/2013 INDIA
Andhra Pradesh clergy and religious study Lumen Fidei to encourage mission
More than 70 priests and nuns of Vijayawada participate in a day of reading and analysis of Pope Francis’ first encyclical. A "difficult reading", but crucial to "gain a common vision as part of the universal church, doing good for the local church."
18/02/2008 ASIA - PIME
Two Indian priests of the PIME in mission for Hispanics
Fathers Vijai and Ravi will today receive this crucifix according to the ritual of the departure ceremony, which goes back over 150 years. The two are destined for Mexico and for Hispanics in the United States.
09/12/2014 THAILAND
For PIME missionary in Thailand, Advent is a time to rebuild the social fabric through school and the Gospel
Fr Pelosin, who has been in the Asian country for 36 years, talks about his work in the service of children, the sick and the elderly. In a predominantly Buddhist nation, marked by divisions and conflict, the Word of God has become a source of healing and encouragement. The desire of mission is growing among the young. For the holiday season, he hopes everyone will experience the union with God.
|
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
05/02/2017 VATICAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 INDONESIA
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence
Mathias Hariyadi
07/02/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
06/02/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Church in China: the ten most important news stories of 2016
Padre Pietro (伯铎神父)
07/02/2017 MYANMAR
Myanmar, Burmese Cardinal: the dawn of hope blurred by ethnic and sectarian violence
Card. Charles Maung Bo
|
Books
