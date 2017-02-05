11 February 2017
    • » 02/11/2017, 15.01

    INDIA

    Thousands of faithful at the feast of Our Lady in Gunadala

    Sr. Benigna Menezes

    Some 1.5 million pilgrims are expected this year. Plans are underway to equip the shrine with facilities and devotional accommodations similar to those of other Marian shrines around the world. A Vatican delegation is expected to visit the site soon. The shrine itself was founded by PIME missionaries in 1923.

    Vijayawada (AsiaNews) – As in previous years, Our Lady Mother of Good Health brought at her feet thousands of believers for a three-day festival (9-11 February) in Gunadala.

    Two days ago, hundreds of people got up very early in the morning to attend the first Mass of the day under a colourful pandal.

    MORE TO COME
