» 01/05/2017, 12.26
SOUTH KOREA
Trial opens against President Park Geun-hye
MEPs: "She severely and profoundly violated the constitution". Her lawyer: "unjustly condemned, like Jesus or Socrates"
See also
09/12/2016 09:40:00 SOUTH KOREA
South Korean parliament votes to impeach President Park Geun-hye
Members of her own party voted against her. Decision now rests with Constitutional Court. If ousted, Park would be the first South Korean president to undergo such a fate.
12/11/2016 11:42:00 SOUTH KOREA
Seoul, tens of thousands protest against Park: "Resign"
The largest mass demonstration since the 1990s, the third in a few days. Her relationship with Choi Soon-sil, the "Rasputin of Korea" under accusation. People have come from all over the country. A torchlight procession to the Blue House.
28/11/2016 13:25:00 SOUTH KOREA
Park close to impeachment after large-scale demonstrations bring together 2 million people
Opposition parties plan to present a motion in parliament in two-days time. Demonstrations take place in different South Korean cities. In Seoul alone, some 1.5 million people come together.
22/11/2016 15:08:00 SOUTH KOREA
One million South Koreans demand resignation of President Park Geun-hye
During the fourth weekend of protests, the South Korean people continue to crowd the streets of the capital. The presidential office rejects the prosecutors accusations, who say Park is an "accomplice" and "suspect".
31/10/2016 10:02:00 SOUTH KOREA
The "Rasputin of Korea" returns over President Park speech scandal
Choi Soon-sil, 60, has been a friend and confidant of the Park since her mother’s murder in 1974. Choi ‘s father was an ambiguous character, first a Buddhist monk, then Christian pastor, then a leader of a church he founded. Demonstrations in Seoul and Busan blaming Park of being a Choi “puppet”.
