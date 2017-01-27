

UNITED STATES - IRAN Trump ready to enact new sanctions against Iran in response to missile tests



Hard line of the new US administration against the Islamic Republic now confirmed. The measures relate to individual or entities involved in the missile program. Delicate nuclear deal increasingly at risk. Tehran's reply: "provocatory" and unfounded attitudes. Trump’s actions undermine moderates in Tehran. Washington (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The US administration seems determined to enact new sanctions on Iran, reflecting the tough position of the US president Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic. Yesterday, just hours after the statements of the National Security Advisor, who "warned" Iran over its last missile test and support for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, White House sources have leaked the possibility of "new sanctions". The measures should target individuals and entities linked to the program on armaments and will be imposed in the context of presidential powers already in place. This would be the actions already taken in the past by Barack Obama, who has targeted companies and the upper echelons of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran. In recent days, the US has denounced the last missile test in Tehran to the UN, in which carriers "capable of carrying nuclear warheads” were used. The White House believes that these experiments are a violation of Security Council resolution on the Iranian nuclear issue. In addition, the new US administration wants to clearly show the break with the previous administration and the intention to use an iron fist against Iran. The risk, in case of tougher sanctions at the economic level, is that it will blow the delicate agreement on the controversial atomic program, achieved in 2015 and that led to a partial easing of Western economic sanctions. The deal was warmly received by the majority of the international community, but criticized during the election campaign by the new president Trump and Israel. Now the US President has relaunched a hard line against Tehran, without excluding even military action against the country. "Nothing - said Trump - is being ruled out." The Iranian leadership immediatly rejected the warning launched by the tenant of the Oval Office terming it "provocative" and unfounded. In a climate of growing tension between Washington and Tehran, the leaders of the Guardians of the Revolution are stirring up popular sentiment against President Trump. "The number of Iranian missiles, warships and missile defense system - said General Hossein Salami, head of the Pasdaran - grows more every day. The sky, the earth and the sea are under the control of this nation". This, concluded the head of the armaments program, "is not a land where a foreigner can put the foot with sinister intentions". The increasingly tough position of the US towards Iran is bolstering the friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia and Israel, great allies of the US, and make re-election of the moderate Hassan Rouhani on May 19 in favor of " hawks "of the Islamic Republic increasingly unlikely e-mail this to a friend Printable version







Hard line of the new US administration against the Islamic Republic now confirmed. The measures relate to individual or entities involved in the missile program. Delicate nuclear deal increasingly at risk. Tehran's reply: "provocatory" and unfounded attitudes. Trump’s actions undermine moderates in Tehran.



