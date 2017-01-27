|
» 02/03/2017, 11.20
UNITED STATES - IRAN
Trump ready to enact new sanctions against Iran in response to missile tests
Hard line of the new US administration against the Islamic Republic now confirmed. The measures relate to individual or entities involved in the missile program. Delicate nuclear deal increasingly at risk. Tehran's reply: "provocatory" and unfounded attitudes. Trump’s actions undermine moderates in Tehran.
