MYANMAR
Two Kachin Christians arrested by Myanmar military set to go to trial
Dumdaw Nawng Lat and Langjaw Gam Seng belong to the Kachin Baptist Convention (KBC). They have been charged with "illegal association" and helping “outlaws" by passing photos of a bombed out church to the media. They risk up to five years in prison. Rights groups slam the lack of due process in the case.
