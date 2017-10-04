|
» 10/11/2017, 11.03
VATICAN - ASIA
Stefano Caprio
Two centenaries for the Eastern Churches
Tomorrow Pope Francis goes to the Pontifical Oriental Institute together with patriarchs and metropolitans of the Eastern Catholic Churches to celebrate the centenary. The occasion is also the centenary of the birth of the Vatican Congregation for the Oriental Churches. The richness of oriental traditions, their experience of coexistence (and persecution) with other religions, their life alongside Latin traditions.
