

» 10/11/2017, 11.03



VATICAN - ASIA Two centenaries for the Eastern Churches Stefano Caprio



Tomorrow Pope Francis goes to the Pontifical Oriental Institute together with patriarchs and metropolitans of the Eastern Catholic Churches to celebrate the centenary. The occasion is also the centenary of the birth of the Vatican Congregation for the Oriental Churches. The richness of oriental traditions, their experience of coexistence (and persecution) with other religions, their life alongside Latin traditions. Vatican City (AsiaNews) - This is an extraordinary plenary assembly of the Congregation for Oriental Churches, on the occasion of the centenary of its founding (May 1, 1917). The celebrations join with those of the Pontifical Oriental Institute (PIO), set up in turn on October 15, 1917. The official initiatives to remember these dates will culminate tomorrow morning, October 12, when Pope Francis will go to visit the Institute , along with patriarchs and metropolitans of the Eastern Catholic Churches. The Pontiff will end the encounter with a solemn liturgy in the adjacent basilica of Saint Mary Major, where in 867 the saints Cyril and Methodius, patrons of Europe, delivered liturgical books created in their new Slavic language to Pope Niccolò I. It was then that Europe acquired its most eastern soul, thanks to the "Catholic" breath of the Churches of Rome and Constantinople, which for the occasion gave an extraordinary testimony of unity. In spite of divergences already widely expressed, the Slavic mission was able to make up the differences not only in language and ethnicity, but also of the Latin and Byzantine rite and of the spiritual and cultural traditions of the Church's "two lungs". In this extraordinary coincidence of anniversaries, the current pontiff seems to re-open the experience of mutual reception and communion among peoples and cultures, which represents the very essence of Christianity and the Catholic mission. The Church has had to bridge many other divisions in the second Christian millennium, beginning with the schism between Rome and Constantinople in 1054, only formally overcome during the Second Vatican Council: in 1964, Paul VI and Patriarch Athenagorus of Constantinople abolished the ancient excommunications. But unity is still far from being fully restored. The Christian East remains an open question for Catholics. The great treasure of the Eastern Churches The foundation of the Congregation for Oriental Churches is one of the great responses to the "Eastern Question", after many attempts at reconciliation proved fruitless. It cares for the numerous Churches born precisely as a result of those attempts, often called "uniate" in reference to the "Unio", that is, the Union proclaimed by the Council of Florence in 1439. Then all the Churches adhered to the re-constitution of universal unity of the Orthodox Churches of Byzantine tradition, and also the Armenian Church, signing its decrees. Unfortunately, the unity remained on paper, swept away by the tragic events that brought almost the entire orthodox world to the long night of submission to the Ottoman Empire, with the exception of the Russians. Today, the about twenty Catholic Churches su iuris refer to Congregation, organized according to the criteria of the Code of Canons of the Oriental Churches (CCEO, approved in 1990 by John Paul II thanks to the work of the canonists of the PIO). The most important and churches of Byzantine tradition in terms of numbers include the Ukrainian, Slovak, Hungarian and other Balkan Churches, the Melchicus Church of the Middle East, up to Italo-Albanians in Calabria and Sicily. There are also many other Churches, such as the Armenian "Mechitarist" and many Syriac Churches, such as the Maronites (the only Eastern Church formed only by Catholics without Orthodox members), the Chaldeans of Iraq and the Malabars of India the most numerous, along with the Ukrainians), the Cypriots of Alexandrian origin and others. It is a universe rich in liturgical, theological, artistic and spiritual treasures, often unknown to the Latin Church in the rest of the world. The ancient and recent diasporas have led many faithful of these Churches to live alongside the Latins in many countries, often with integration problems, but also with great potential for mutual enrichment and testimony. The East: peripheries or center? A few months after the founding of the Congregation, and a few days before the October Revolution in Russia, the PIO was opened to provide the tools to gain knowledge of many Eastern Christian traditions. Initially entrusted to the Benedictines (the first rector was Abbot Ildefonso Schuster, later Archbishop of Milan), since 1920 the Institute has been under the care of the Jesuits along with the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, but it also receives the contribution of other religious congregations, diocesan priests and lay specialists from every part of the world. His mission remains current even today, precisely in light of the many events that continue to upset the ancient Churches of the Middle East and many other parts of the world. Oriental and Orthodox Catholics, clerics and lay people are study at the PIO, united by the wish to preserve and renew the memory of so many different traditions. The presence of Pope Francis gives new impetus to this mission: today the East is often considered "periphery" of the universal Church, although it is actually its "center" of origin, and in its lands there are conflicts and revolutions that are largely at the origin of migratory crises (the endless war in Syria). The Eastern Christians have for centuries been immersed in the universe of Islamic majority peoples, suffered intolerance and persecution, but have also often produced extraordinary models of mutual coexistence and understanding, from which we should all be able to draw. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Two centenaries for the Eastern Churches Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

Tomorrow Pope Francis goes to the Pontifical Oriental Institute together with patriarchs and metropolitans of the Eastern Catholic Churches to celebrate the centenary. The occasion is also the centenary of the birth of the Vatican Congregation for the Oriental Churches. The richness of oriental traditions, their experience of coexistence (and persecution) with other religions, their life alongside Latin traditions.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

27/01/2017 13:35:00 VATICAN

Pope: the martyrs "of all ecclesial traditions" call Christians to full unity

Receiving members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, among other things Francis says that extremism and fundamentalism are fertile ground in situations where there is "poverty, inequality, and social exclusion", and "vested interests, which are often external".







30/01/2015 VATICAN

Pope feels "dismay and deep sadness at what is happening in the Middle East, especially in Iraq and Syria"

In a meeting with the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches, Francis prays "for a negotiated solution" to this "immense tragedy".



28/01/2011 VATICAN

Pope: Christians must all work together for the sake of justice and peace

"We must trust" in ecumenical dialogue, says Benedict XVI meeting with the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic and Eastern Orthodox Churches. The stages of the journey from the perspective of full unity. The "trials" that Christians in the Middle East face.



12/08/2017 16:42:00 LEBANON – MIDDLE EAST – VATICAN

For Eastern Catholic patriarchs, the genocide of Christians is an affront to all humanity

Afflicted by wars, emigration and insecurity, Christian communities have now become "a small flock" amid the indifference of the international community. Patriarchs appeal to Pope Francis and the international community. Catholics and Orthodox share the same problems. The end of Christians in the East would be "a shameful stigma for the whole 21st century".



19/10/2009 VATICAN - ORTHODOX

Metropolitan Zizoulas: Defend ecumenical dialogue against those who oppose it

The second meeting for dialogue between Catholics and Orthodox, taking place in Cyprus, sees strong protest and progress at a standstill for fear of "subjugating the Orthodox to the Pope in Rome." Even among Catholics there is dogmatic resistance. A call to all from Johannes Zizoulas, Metropolitan of Pergamon, tenacious advocate of the value of dialogue.







