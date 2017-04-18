|
» 04/24/2017, 17.06
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Uttar Pradesh: bishops call on new chief minister to defend persecuted Christians
The meeting with Yogi Adityanath took place on 21 April. Local Church leaders extended their best wishes to him in his new capacity. They also asked him to guarantee the security and protection of the Christian minority and its places of worship.
