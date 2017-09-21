|
|
» 09/26/2017, 14.09
CHINA
WhatsApp in the crosshair of Chinese censorship
For more than a week the app had dropped in and out with periods of total disruption. Photo sharing and voice messaging have become impossible. The app provides end-to-end encryption. As the 19th Chinese Communist Party Congress approaches, the government has tightened censorship.
See also
31/08/2007 CHINA
Five new ministers bring new blood to cabinet
The cabinet reshuffle a few weeks before the party congress is not a showdown but an attempt to bring in new faces and increase the executive’s effectiveness. The Xinhua news agency gets a new editor. All is set for reconciliation between the Jiang and Hu clans.
16/10/2007 CHINA
Stories of ‘ordinary corruption’ on the margins of Communist Party congress
SINOPEC’s former chairman Chen Tonghai is in detention; former Finance Minister Jin Renqing is banned from the congress. Hu calls for zero tolerance on corruption and bad governance if the Party wants to survive. However, experts note that it continues to be widespread at all levels.
03/05/2006 NEPAL
New cabinet sworn in after Koirala mediates
Nepal's new PM names the members of his new cabinet. Many ordinary Nepalis are disappointed by the 48-hour delay and divisions among opposition parties.
25/04/2006 NEPAL
Power back to parliament, opposition names new prime minister in Kathmandu
A former prime minister, 83-year-old Girija Prasad Koirala from the Nepalese Congress Party, is appointed. The first step of the new government will be peace with the Maoists, a party leader tells AsiaNews.
10/08/2005 VIETNAM
A new building for pilgrims opens at the La Vang Marian Shrine
The "House of Pilgrimage" has welcomed almost a thousand faithful per day since mid-July. Despite its traditional hostility to the shrine, the government granted the building permit in a record time.
|
Editor's choices
ISRAEL – PALESTINENew Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope
Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.
NEPALAs Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists
Christopher Sharma
The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
21/09/2017 VATICAN
24/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®