26 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/26/2017, 14.09

    CHINA

    WhatsApp in the crosshair of Chinese censorship



    For more than a week the app had dropped in and out with periods of total disruption. Photo sharing and voice messaging have become impossible. The app provides end-to-end encryption. As the 19th Chinese Communist Party Congress approaches, the government has tightened censorship.

    Beijing (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The messaging service WhatsApp has been disrupted in China as local authorities adopted the latest restrictive measure ahead of the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) slated for next month.

    Problems with the service began last week as it dropped in and out. At times, it has been completely blocked and only accessible via virtual private networks that circumvent China's internet firewall.

    Audio and video messaging were available today, but video and audio were blocked.

    WhatsApp is Facebook's only product allowed in mainland China. Facebook's main social media service and its Instagram image sharing app are not available on the mainland.

    The disruption follows restrictions on WhatsApp video chats and photographs in July, which were later lifted.

    Cyber security experts said WhatsApp most likely came under the attention of China's censors because it has a strong reputation for security.

    The app provides end-to-end encryption that ensures only the sender and recipient can view the content of messages.

    It also prevents Facebook from knowing what is said in any text, voice and video conversation being communicated on WhatsApp.

    The app’s troubles follow a crackdown ahead of the Communist Party congress set to start on 18 October. The latter takes place every five years.

    Xi Jinping is expected to be given a second five-year term as the party’s general secretary.

    It is not unusual for Beijing to step up surveillance around major events, but it unclear whether this time restrictions will be lifted after the congress or remain.

    Messaging services like Facebook, Twitter and many foreign media have been blocked in China for years.

    Yesterday, China's cyber watchdog handed down maximum penalties to some of the country's top technology firms including Tencent, Baidu and Weibo for failing to properly censor online content.

    In particular, the penalties were imposed for failing to remove fake news and pornography, as well as content that authorities said "incites ethic tension" and "threatens social order".
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    whatsapp
    censorship
    messaging services
    facebook
    xi jinping
    party congress











    See also

    31/08/2007 CHINA
    Five new ministers bring new blood to cabinet
    The cabinet reshuffle a few weeks before the party congress is not a showdown but an attempt to bring in new faces and increase the executive’s effectiveness. The Xinhua news agency gets a new editor. All is set for reconciliation between the Jiang and Hu clans.

    16/10/2007 CHINA
    Stories of ‘ordinary corruption’ on the margins of Communist Party congress
    SINOPEC’s former chairman Chen Tonghai is in detention; former Finance Minister Jin Renqing is banned from the congress. Hu calls for zero tolerance on corruption and bad governance if the Party wants to survive. However, experts note that it continues to be widespread at all levels.

    03/05/2006 NEPAL
    New cabinet sworn in after Koirala mediates
    Nepal's new PM names the members of his new cabinet. Many ordinary Nepalis are disappointed by the 48-hour delay and divisions among opposition parties.

    25/04/2006 NEPAL
    Power back to parliament, opposition names new prime minister in Kathmandu
    A former prime minister, 83-year-old Girija Prasad Koirala from the Nepalese Congress Party, is appointed. The first step of the new government will be peace with the Maoists, a party leader tells AsiaNews.

    10/08/2005 VIETNAM
    A new building for pilgrims opens at the La Vang Marian Shrine
    The "House of Pilgrimage" has welcomed almost a thousand faithful per day since mid-July. Despite its traditional hostility to the shrine, the government granted the building permit in a record time.
    Editor's choices
    ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    New Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope



    Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.


    NEPAL
    As Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists

    Christopher Sharma

    The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.