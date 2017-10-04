|
KOREA-USA
Allied bombers fly over the Korean peninsula. Jimmy Carter pushes for dialogue
Departing from Guam, they flew over South Korea and dropped bombs in the sea. For the South the operation is part of "regular training". For the US, it is a commitment to its allies to safeguard regional security and stability. Former US President Carter wants to meet Kim Jong-un.
|
