11 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/11/2017, 10.02

    KOREA-USA

    Allied bombers fly over the Korean peninsula. Jimmy Carter pushes for dialogue



    Departing from Guam, they flew over South Korea and dropped bombs in the sea. For the South the operation is part of "regular training". For the US, it is a commitment to its allies to safeguard regional security and stability. Former US President Carter wants to meet Kim Jong-un.

    Seoul (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Two US Air Force B-1B bombers, along with South Korean and Japanese fighter jets, flew over the Korean peninsula last night.
    The bombers took off from the Guam base. After entering South Korean airspace, they carried out a bombing exercise in the sea in front of the South Korea's east coast. They then reached the sea between Korea and China and again dropped bombs in the water.

    South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff explained that the flights are part of a "regular deployment training" that aims to increase the capacity of an "extended deterrence" against the North.

    The US military command said that the "continuous bomber presence mission" demonstrates readiness to fight in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, amid "unshakable alliance commitments" to safeguard regional security and stability.

    Last month, US bombers flew over international waters near the North, in an independent night-time operation. In August, Pyongyang threatened to launch missiles to hit Guam.
    In recent months, mutual threats have arisen between the United States and North Korea, promising mutually complete destruction.
    Just as tension rises, South Korean academic Park Han-shik at the University of Georgia told Joong Ang Daily that former President Jimmy Carter, 93, is willing to go to Pyongyang and meet the leader Kim Jong-un to "contribute toward establishing a permanent peace regime on the Korean peninsula”

    In a comment published in the Washington Post last week, Carter describes the situation in North Korea as "the most serious threat to world peace" and implores Washington and Pyongyang to find a peaceful way to undermine tension and "reach a lasting peace agreement" .

    Carter explains that any pressure to push the North to abandon its ballistic and nuclear programs will fall if the regime thinks its survival is at stake.

    At present, any delegation, even unofficial, led by Carter would need the approval of the US government, as there is a ban on US citizens travelling to North Korea.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    south korea
    north korea
    united states of america
    economy
    kim jong-un
    donald trump
    moon jae-in
    nuclear program
    balistic program











    See also

    07/08/2017 10:37:00 KOREA
    South Korean, US and Japanese foreign ministers meet in Manila to assess Pyongyang's position

    Proposed mediation by South Korean President Moon Jae-in is backed by China and partly by the US. North Korean and South Korean foreign ministers have their first handshake since Moon took over. The UN resolution supports diplomacy in an attempt to ward off war. Moon and Trump talk by phone.



    07/09/2017 10:24:00 CHINA-US-KOREA
    Xi Jinping and Trump in joint condemnation of Pyongyang nuclear test

    The nuclear test is "a provocative and destabilizing action", "dangerous to the world" and is not in Pyongyang's best interests. North Ambassador to the UN: The test is "a gift package to the US". Four more  Thaad anti-missile launchers installed, angering Beijing and Moscow.



    17/08/2017 08:56:00 KOREA - USA
    Moon: There will be no new war on the Korean peninsula

    100 days since the beginning of his mandate, the South Korean President reiterated his approach to North Korea: openness to dialogue and sanctions. Any military option (of the US) will need Seoul's consent. Pyongyang has to stop the production of nuclear weapons. Relations with Japan.



    30/08/2017 10:48:00 KOREA-US
    Kim Jong-un: Missile over Japan, the first step towards Guam

    Yesterday’s  launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.



    04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
    Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.

    UN Security Council convokes  emergency meeting for this afternoon.  Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.