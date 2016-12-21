|
|
» 12/28/2016, 15.58
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Caritas India to bring fraternal and human aid to cancer patients
This is part of its 2017 Lent campaign. Each year, the social arm of the Catholic Church in India pursues programmes to improve people's living conditions. In over 50 years of activity, it has funded nearly 23,000 projects worth US$ 205 million.
|
|
