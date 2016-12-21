New Delhi (AsiaNews) – Caritas India, the social arm of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI), has decided to boost its campaign against cancer during next year’s Lent period.

“Caritas India annually campaigns on social issues affecting society in order to advocate change,” said Fr Frederick D'Souza, Caritas executive director, speaking to AsiaNews.

“Rooted in the belief of the fullness of life and mandated to advocate for protecting and nurturing life, this year's Lenten campaign against hunger and disease is about fighting the burden of cancer – Say yes to life, no to cancer,” he explained.

About 2.5 million people have cancer in India with over 700,000 new cases registered each year. In all, 556,400 cancer-related deaths are reported, this according to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the India Council of Medical Research.

The five leading types of cancer are mouth, throat, lungs, stomach, and colorectal for men, and breast, cervical, colorectal, ovarian and mouth for women. They account for 47.2 per cent of all cancers, and are preventable and curable if screened, detected and treated at an early stage.

Caritas India launched the Ashakiranam-Cancer Care Campaign on 8 March 2014 in Kerala, southern India, a state with more than 35,000 new cancer cases each year.

Rapidly, the campaign proved extremely successful attracting about 900 volunteers – including students, cancer survivors, health care professionals and organisations, artists and ordinary people – who donated time and money to help the sick.

Following the example of Kerala, the campaign was extended in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

For Fr D'Souza, the Caritas campaign against cancer "shows the power of love."

"Through a network of more than 200 member organisations across the country, the 2017 campaign is aimed at promoting awareness of the disease, the importance of early detection, and a change in lifestyle."

These organisations will encourage the consumption of healthy food and help the poorest financially but also with psychosocial support and palliative care.

The campaign against cancer "wants to bring a message of life. It is an attitude and action in faith."

Founded in 1962, Caritas India allocates 95 per cent of the funds earmarked for Lent to health issues, emergency aid and rehabilitation, education, food security and sustainable agriculture.

Ever since it was set up, the charity has provided immediate responses to emergency situations both at national and international level (such as floods, earthquakes, refugees).

Its work is guided by the principles of love and compassion found in the Gospel, promoting inalienable human rights and social justice.

In over 50 years of activity it has funded nearly 23,000 projects worth 14 billion rupees (US$ 205 million).