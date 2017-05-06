|
|
» 05/12/2017, 19.03
JAPAN
Father Pedro and his 25 Japanese friends
PIME priest performs his daily mission north of Tokyo. Weekdays, this means “only two” worshippers at Mass. About a hundred come for Sunday Mass. Two couples are his real friends. A joyless Japan is centred on itself, competition and success. Even in failure can we discover Jesus and the baptism. Some people do facial exercises to smile.
|
|
