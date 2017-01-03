|
|
» 01/10/2017, 09.43
PAKISTAN
Pakistan launches first cruise missile from a submarine
The launch took place in an unspecified area of the Indian Ocean. The Babur missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The test could further disrupt the delicate balance with Delhi, with Islamabad leading the race in nuclear technology.
See also
27/07/2007 PAKISTAN - INDIA
Islamabad tests a nuclear missile capable of hitting the heart of India
The cruise missile is capable of delivering nuclear warheads to New Delhi. India and Pakistan have signed a four year peace accord, but both continue to develop nuclear war technology.
13/07/2012 INDIA
After the "China Killer", New Delhi launches another nuclear missile
Agni-I has a range of 700 kilometers, sufficient (in theory) to reach Pakistan. In April, India tested a missile of the same family, the Agni-V, able to reach China with a radius of 5 thousand kilometers.
19/01/2007 CHINA
Space arms race begins
Concerns mount in the world after Chinese missile blows up satellite. Satellites are an essential in today’s daily life and in key component in the world’s major military forces. Experts believe China is not planning to challenge the US but wants to exert its hegemony in Asia.
20/11/2006 INDIA CHINA
Hu Jintao arrives in India today, progress only in economic relations
After decades of rivalry, the two Asian giants are looking for a new era of collaboration. Experts expect greater trade but little progress on other divisive issues. In three days Hu flies to Pakistan, Idia, sold rival.
09/05/2008 PAKISTAN
Islamabad responds to Delhi: new nuclear missile tested
The Pakistani army confirms that tests of the Hatf-VIII, a cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. Two days ago, India had experimented with a ballistic weapon with a range of 3,000 kilometres, capable of striking Pakistan and China.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
04/01/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/01/2017 MYANMAR
06/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
04/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 CHINA
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®