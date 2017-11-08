|
VATICAN
Pope to mark World Day of the Poor, with lunch for 1,500
More than four thousand indigent will attend Mass. They will come from Rome and from Lazio, diocese including Paris, Lyon, Nantes, Warsaw, Krakow, Malines-Brussels and Luxembourg. Among the initiatives, a medical field hospital set up near the Vatican that will carry out free clinical tests, specialist medical examinations in cardiology, dermatology, infectivity, gynaecology and andrology.
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
