|
|
» 07/14/2017, 09.31
EGYPT
Threat of attacks forces Evangelical and Coptic Churches to shut down activities
The measure, in force for the months of July and August, motivated by fear of terrorist attacks. Pilgrimages, group trips, holidays cancelled, but religious functions will take place without any variation. Armored vehicles and snipers preside over places of worship. Anglican Pastor: We pray "for the security and stability of our country".
See also
27/05/2017 10:28:00 EGYPT
Egypt mourns more Christian victims. Caught between anger and prayer, citizens cry out for security
The testimony of a survivor: "They asked us to proclaim the Muslim faith. We refused. Then they opened fire. " Protests mount across the nation accusing authorities and the government of [timid] fight against terrorism. Muslims and Christians queue to donate blood. The first funeral celebrated yesterday.
22/05/2017 09:13:00 EGYPT
Cairo, 48 jihadists on trial for attacks on Coptic churches
Defendants to appear before a military court. Of these, 31 are in prison under custody. The rest are still loose. Prosecutor says some of those detained include prominent members of the Islamic State in the country. The militants also responsible for the deaths of some policemen.
08/05/2017 09:25:00 EGYPT
North Sinai, a 50-year-old Christian executed by the Islamic State
Nabil Saber Ayoub was shot dead in a barber shop in the late evening of May 6. Daesh threatens violence against Christians; people and property targeted. Also found the corpses of a father and his two sons, previously abducted. Behind the execution the accusation of "collaboration" with the authorities.
05/05/2017 14:49:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Catholic Church Spokesperson: Pope in Egypt, gift of peace and bridge between Christians and Muslims
For Fr. Rafic Greiche Francis has "erased" the distances between people and faiths. A visit of "immense importance" after the attacks on churches: "It has brought joy to everyone". Too soon to say if it will change something with al-Azhar but "we are on the right path". Muslims affected by the "modesty" of "a man of God". For Catholics, an invitation to "unity".
28/04/2017 09:18:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Egypt is in festive mode (and on full alert) ready to welcome Pope Francis
The President of the Republic al-Sisi personally supervising the security apparatus. Cairo wants to show itself as a tolerant, fraternal and welcoming country. Today, the intervention at al-Azhar peace conference. Over 35,000 people (accredited) for tomorrow's Mass at the aeronautics academy. More extremist threats against Christians in Minya.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
12/07/2017 INDIA " YEMEN
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
08/07/2017 LEBANON
07/07/2017 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®